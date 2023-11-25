A pair of AAC teams take the field when the South Florida Bulls (5-6) and the Charlotte 49ers (3-8) play on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. The Bulls are favored by 5.5 points. The over/under is set at 56.5 in the contest.

Charlotte vs. South Florida Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Charlotte vs. South Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total South Florida Moneyline Charlotte Moneyline BetMGM South Florida (-5.5) 56.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel South Florida (-6.5) 56.5 -220 +180 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Charlotte vs. South Florida Betting Trends

Charlotte has covered six times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.

The 49ers are 5-1 ATS this year when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

South Florida has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

The Bulls have not covered the spread when favored by 5.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Charlotte 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000

