A pair of AAC teams take the field when the South Florida Bulls (5-6) and the Charlotte 49ers (3-8) play on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. The Bulls are favored by 5.5 points. The over/under is set at 56.5 in the contest.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the South Florida vs. Charlotte matchup in this article.

Charlotte vs. South Florida Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPNU
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Tampa, Florida
  • Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Charlotte vs. South Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Florida Moneyline Charlotte Moneyline
BetMGM South Florida (-5.5) 56.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel South Florida (-6.5) 56.5 -220 +180 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 13 Odds

Charlotte vs. South Florida Betting Trends

  • Charlotte has covered six times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.
  • The 49ers are 5-1 ATS this year when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.
  • South Florida has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
  • The Bulls have not covered the spread when favored by 5.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Charlotte 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the AAC +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.