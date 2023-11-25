The South Florida Bulls (5-6) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Charlotte 49ers (3-8) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium in an AAC showdown.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks second-worst in the FBS (36.8 points allowed per game), South Florida has put up better results on offense, ranking 52nd in the FBS by averaging 29.3 points per game. Charlotte has been struggling on offense, ranking seventh-worst in the FBS with 17.8 points per game. It has been better on the other side of the ball, giving up 26.8 points per contest (73rd-ranked).

Charlotte vs. South Florida Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Charlotte vs. South Florida Key Statistics

Charlotte South Florida 314 (119th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 451 (25th) 362.5 (48th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 469.5 (130th) 146 (84th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 184.4 (32nd) 168 (119th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 266.6 (35th) 19 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (89th) 16 (58th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (45th)

Charlotte Stats Leaders

Trexler Ivey leads Charlotte with 1,165 yards on 99-of-181 passing with four touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

Jalon Jones is his team's leading rusher with 109 carries for 475 yards, or 43.2 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well.

Terron Kellman has totaled 328 yards on 82 carries with one touchdown.

Jairus Mack's 366 receiving yards (33.3 yards per game) are a team high. He has 21 receptions on 37 targets with one touchdown.

Colin Weber has caught 31 passes and compiled 354 receiving yards (32.2 per game).

Jack Hestera's 49 targets have resulted in 29 catches for 352 yards and three touchdowns.

South Florida Stats Leaders

Byrum Brown has thrown for 2,825 yards, completing 63.3% of his passes and collecting 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season. He's also run for 702 yards (63.8 ypg) on 181 carries with 10 rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Nay'Quan Wright, has carried the ball 161 times for 757 yards (68.8 per game), scoring seven times.

Sean Atkins' team-leading 900 yards as a receiver have come on 79 receptions (out of 100 targets) with four touchdowns.

Naiem Simmons has caught 33 passes while averaging 51.3 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Khafre Brown's 22 grabs have yielded 366 yards and four touchdowns.

