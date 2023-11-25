The Charlotte 49ers (3-2) are favored (by 7.5 points) to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Georgia State Panthers (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 131.5 points.

Charlotte vs. Georgia State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under Charlotte -7.5 131.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Charlotte Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte's four games this season have all gone under this contest's total of 131.5 points.

Charlotte has had an average of 121.2 points in its games this season, 10.3 fewer than this matchup's total.

The 49ers have a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.

Charlotte has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The 49ers have played as a favorite of -350 or more once this season and won that game.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for Charlotte.

Charlotte vs. Georgia State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 131.5 % of Games Over 131.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Charlotte 0 0% 63.0 144.8 58.2 137.4 133.3 Georgia State 5 100% 81.8 144.8 79.2 137.4 151.3

Additional Charlotte Insights & Trends

The 63.0 points per game the 49ers average are 16.2 fewer points than the Panthers give up (79.2).

Charlotte vs. Georgia State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Charlotte 3-1-0 1-0 1-3-0 Georgia State 4-1-0 0-0 4-1-0

Charlotte vs. Georgia State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Charlotte Georgia State 11-4 Home Record 10-9 5-8 Away Record 0-11 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-11-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 1-9-0 70.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.1 64.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.7 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

