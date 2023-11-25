Charlotte vs. George Washington November 25 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The George Washington Revolutionaries (2-0) play the Charlotte 49ers (1-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Roberto Clemente Coliseum. The game will tip off at 1:30 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Charlotte vs. George Washington Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Charlotte Games
- November 14 at home vs UNC Asheville
- November 17 at home vs Gardner-Webb
- November 24 at West Virginia
- November 23 at home vs Southern Illinois
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.