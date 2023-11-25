Saturday's contest at Dale F. Halton Arena has the Charlotte 49ers (3-2) squaring off against the Georgia State Panthers (3-2) at 6:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 77-64 victory, as our model heavily favors Charlotte.

There is no line set for the game.

Charlotte vs. Georgia State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Dale F. Halton Arena

Charlotte vs. Georgia State Score Prediction

Prediction: Charlotte 77, Georgia State 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Charlotte vs. Georgia State

Computer Predicted Spread: Charlotte (-12.7)

Charlotte (-12.7) Computer Predicted Total: 141.1

Charlotte's record against the spread so far this season is 3-1-0, while Georgia State's is 4-1-0. The 49ers have gone over the point total in one game, while Panthers games have gone over four times.

Charlotte Performance Insights

The 49ers are outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game with a +24 scoring differential overall. They put up 63 points per game (340th in college basketball) and allow 58.2 per outing (ninth in college basketball).

Charlotte is 237th in the nation at 32.2 rebounds per game. That's 1.4 more than the 30.8 its opponents average.

Charlotte connects on 4.8 three-pointers per game (339th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.8 on average.

The 49ers rank 270th in college basketball with 88.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 76th in college basketball defensively with 82.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Charlotte forces 10.4 turnovers per game (295th in college basketball) while committing 11 (117th in college basketball play).

