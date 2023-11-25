The Charlotte 49ers (3-2) will host the Georgia State Panthers (3-2) after victories in three straight home games. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Charlotte vs. Georgia State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Charlotte Stats Insights

The 49ers are shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 44.7% the Panthers allow to opponents.

In games Charlotte shoots higher than 44.7% from the field, it is 1-1 overall.

The 49ers are the 228th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank 198th.

The 49ers put up 16.2 fewer points per game (63) than the Panthers allow (79.2).

Charlotte Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Charlotte averaged 70.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 64.6 points per game in away games, a difference of 5.7 points per contest.

The 49ers ceded 61.4 points per game last season in home games, which was 4.3 fewer points than they allowed in away games (65.7).

When it comes to three-point shooting, Charlotte fared worse at home last year, averaging 8.1 three-pointers per game with a 38.5% three-point percentage, compared to 8.9 per game with a 39.2% percentage on the road.

Charlotte Upcoming Schedule