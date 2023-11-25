Saturday's game between the Charlotte 49ers (3-3) and the George Washington Revolutionaries (3-3) at Roberto Clemente Coliseum is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 61-59, with Charlotte taking home the win. Tipoff is at 12:30 PM ET on November 25.

In their last game on Friday, the 49ers suffered an 84-56 loss to West Virginia.

Charlotte vs. George Washington Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico

Charlotte vs. George Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Charlotte 61, George Washington 59

Other AAC Predictions

Charlotte Schedule Analysis

The 49ers' signature win this season came in a 67-51 victory over the UNC Asheville Bulldogs on November 14.

Charlotte has tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (one).

The 49ers have tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation (one).

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Charlotte is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 22nd-most victories.

Charlotte 2023-24 Best Wins

67-51 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 301) on November 14

93-43 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 350) on November 17

84-35 at home over Tennessee State (No. 353) on November 10

Charlotte Leaders

Dazia Lawrence: 17.3 PTS, 49.2 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)

17.3 PTS, 49.2 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20) Tracey Hueston: 11.3 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 52.2 FG%

11.3 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 52.2 FG% Jacee Busick: 4.5 PTS, 47.4 FG%, 58.3 3PT% (7-for-12)

4.5 PTS, 47.4 FG%, 58.3 3PT% (7-for-12) Imani Smith: 4.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 27.6 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

4.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 27.6 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Olivia Porter: 4.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 30.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

Charlotte Performance Insights

The 49ers are outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game with a +43 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.8 points per game (194th in college basketball) and give up 58.7 per outing (100th in college basketball).

