If you reside in Cabarrus County, North Carolina and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cabarrus County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hickory Ridge High School at William Amos Hough High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on November 25

1:30 PM ET on November 25 Location: Cornelius, NC

Cornelius, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Hickory Ridge High School at Lake Norman High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on November 25

1:30 PM ET on November 25 Location: Mooresville, NC

Mooresville, NC Conference: Greater Metro 4A

Greater Metro 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Cabarrus High School at Carmel Christian School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 25

6:00 PM ET on November 25 Location: Matthews, NC

Matthews, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Cabarrus High School at Lake Norman High School