Oddsmakers give the Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-4) the edge when they host the Georgia Southern Eagles (6-5) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 in a matchup between Sun Belt rivals at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Appalachian State is favored by 8.5 points. The over/under is 63.

Appalachian State owns the 71st-ranked defense this year (26.6 points allowed per game), and has been more effective offensively, ranking 23rd-best with 34 points per game. Georgia Southern is putting up 31.3 points per contest on offense this season (41st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 27.3 points per contest (81st-ranked) on defense.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Boone, North Carolina

Boone, North Carolina Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Kidd Brewer Stadium TV Channel: ESPNU

Appalachian State vs Georgia Southern Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Appalachian State -8.5 -110 -110 63 -110 -110 -350 +260

Looking to place a bet on Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Appalachian State Recent Performance

While the Mountaineers have ranked -24-worst in total yards per game over the last three games (426), they rank 21st-best on the defensive side of the ball (288.3 total yards allowed) over that time frame.

Looking at the Mountaineers' last three contests, they have posted 33 points per game on offense (62nd-ranked) and have given up 15.3 points per game on defense (34th-ranked).

Over Appalachian State's most recent three-game stretch, it ranks 52nd in passing offense (267.3 passing yards per game) and 88th in passing defense (184.7 passing yards per game allowed).

The Mountaineers rank 108th in rushing offense (158.7 rushing yards per game) and 51st in rushing defense (103.7 rushing yards per game allowed) during their last three games.

The Mountaineers are unbeaten against the spread and 3-0 overall in their past three contests.

Appalachian State's past three games have not gone over the total.

Appalachian State Betting Records & Stats

Appalachian State has gone 5-5-1 ATS this season.

The Mountaineers have not covered the spread when favored by 8.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Appalachian State has hit the over in five of its 11 games with a set total (45.5%).

Appalachian State has gone 5-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 71.4% of those games).

Appalachian State has played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter and won each time.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Mountaineers have an implied win probability of 77.8%.

Bet on Appalachian State to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Appalachian State Stats Leaders

Joey Aguilar has 2,975 yards passing for Appalachian State, completing 63.5% of his passes and tossing 29 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 263 rushing yards (23.9 ypg) on 66 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Nate Noel has 780 rushing yards on 160 carries with five touchdowns.

Kanye Roberts has racked up 486 yards on 86 carries, scoring four times.

Kaedin Robinson's team-high 609 yards as a receiver have come on 45 catches (out of 61 targets) with eight touchdowns.

Christan Horn has caught 27 passes while averaging 41.5 yards per game and scoring five touchdowns.

Makai Jackson has been the target of 31 passes and racked up 20 catches for 365 yards, an average of 33.2 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Nate Johnson has seven sacks to lead the team, and also has seven TFL and 33 tackles.

Andrew Parker is the team's leading tackler this year. He's racked up 75 tackles, three TFL, and two sacks.

Jordan Favors has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has 27 tackles, two TFL, and three passes defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.