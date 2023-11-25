Sun Belt play features the Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-4) against the Georgia Southern Eagles (6-5) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Kidd Brewer Stadium. The Mountaineers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 8.5 points. The over/under is 63 in the outing.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Boone, North Carolina

Boone, North Carolina Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Appalachian State Moneyline Georgia Southern Moneyline BetMGM Appalachian State (-8.5) 63 -350 +260 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Appalachian State (-8.5) 63.5 -365 +285 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern Betting Trends

Appalachian State has covered five times in 11 matchups with a spread this season.

The Mountaineers have not covered the spread this season (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.

Georgia Southern is 4-6-0 ATS this year.

The Eagles have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.

