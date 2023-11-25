Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
Sun Belt play features the Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-4) against the Georgia Southern Eagles (6-5) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Kidd Brewer Stadium. The Mountaineers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 8.5 points. The over/under is 63 in the outing.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Boone, North Carolina
- Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Appalachian State Moneyline
|Georgia Southern Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Appalachian State (-8.5)
|63
|-350
|+260
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Appalachian State (-8.5)
|63.5
|-365
|+285
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 13 Odds
- Ole Miss vs Mississippi State
- UTSA vs Tulane
- Texas Tech vs Texas
- Air Force vs Boise State
- Penn State vs Michigan State
- Miami (FL) vs Boston College
- Missouri vs Arkansas
- Iowa vs Nebraska
- Eastern Michigan vs Buffalo
- Oregon State vs Oregon
- TCU vs Oklahoma
- Memphis vs Temple
Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern Betting Trends
- Appalachian State has covered five times in 11 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Mountaineers have not covered the spread this season (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.
- Georgia Southern is 4-6-0 ATS this year.
- The Eagles have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.