The Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-4) square off against a fellow Sun Belt foe when they host the Georgia Southern Eagles (6-5) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.

On the offensive side of the ball, Appalachian State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 19th-best in the FBS by averaging 450 yards per game. The defense ranks 78th (385.2 yards allowed per game). Georgia Southern is accumulating 31.3 points per game on offense this season (42nd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 27.3 points per game (79th-ranked) on defense.

For more about this matchup, including where and how to watch on ESPNU, continue reading.

Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Boone, North Carolina

Boone, North Carolina Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern Key Statistics

Appalachian State Georgia Southern 450 (27th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 428 (39th) 385.2 (70th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 387.7 (73rd) 173.2 (49th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 127.8 (98th) 276.8 (25th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 300.2 (13th) 16 (71st) Turnovers (Rank) 22 (123rd) 17 (45th) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (24th)

Appalachian State Stats Leaders

Joey Aguilar has racked up 2,975 yards (270.5 ypg) on 224-of-353 passing with 29 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 263 rushing yards (23.9 ypg) on 66 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Nate Noel, has carried the ball 160 times for 780 yards (70.9 per game), scoring five times.

Kanye Roberts has carried the ball 86 times for 486 yards (44.2 per game) and four touchdowns.

Kaedin Robinson's 609 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 61 times and has totaled 45 catches and eight touchdowns.

Christan Horn has hauled in 27 passes while averaging 41.5 yards per game and scoring five touchdowns.

Makai Jackson has been the target of 31 passes and racked up 20 catches for 365 yards, an average of 33.2 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Georgia Southern Stats Leaders

Davis Brin has thrown for 3,193 yards on 64.2% passing while recording 22 touchdown passes with 13 interceptions this season.

Jalen White has carried the ball 159 times for 891 yards, with nine touchdowns.

OJ Arnold has compiled 347 yards on 54 carries with three touchdowns.

Khaleb Hood's 806 receiving yards (73.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 83 catches on 115 targets with four touchdowns.

Derwin Burgess Jr. has put together a 690-yard season so far with five touchdowns. He's caught 66 passes on 101 targets.

Dalen Cobb's 46 targets have resulted in 29 grabs for 456 yards and two touchdowns.

