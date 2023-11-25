The Appalachian State Mountaineers are expected to come out on top in their game against the Georgia Southern Eagles at 3:30 PM on Saturday, November 25, according to our computer projections. If you're looking for additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Appalachian State (-9) Under (63) Appalachian State 37, Georgia Southern 23

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 13 Sun Belt Predictions

Appalachian State Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this game's moneyline, the Mountaineers have an implied win probability of 77.8%.

The Mountaineers' record against the spread is 5-5-1.

Appalachian State has not covered a spread when they are at least 9-point favorites (0-3).

The Mountaineers have played 11 games this year and five of them have gone over the total.

The over/under in this game is 63 points, 8.4 higher than the average total in Appalachian State games this season.

Georgia Southern Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 27.8% chance of a victory for the Eagles.

The Eagles' ATS record is 4-6-0 this season.

Georgia Southern is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 9-point underdogs.

In the Eagles' 10 games with a set total, five have hit the over (50%).

The average point total for the Georgia Southern this season is 0.4 points lower than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mountaineers vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Appalachian State 34.0 26.6 38.2 25.2 30.5 27.8 Georgia Southern 31.3 27.3 36.7 23 24.8 32.4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.