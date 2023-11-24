The Winthrop Eagles (4-2) are 8.5-point underdogs as they look to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Georgia Bulldogs (2-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. The matchup airs at 5:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The over/under is 146.5 for the matchup.

Winthrop vs. Georgia Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Stegeman Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Georgia -8.5 146.5

Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Winthrop and its opponents have scored more than 146.5 combined points once this season.

The average total for Winthrop's games this season is 140.8 points, 5.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Winthrop has covered the spread twice in five opportunities this year.

Winthrop was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Eagles have played as an underdog of +340 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Winthrop has a 22.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Winthrop vs. Georgia Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Georgia 2 66.7% 69.4 147.2 72.6 135.6 152.2 Winthrop 1 20% 77.8 147.2 63.0 135.6 144.9

Additional Winthrop Insights & Trends

The Eagles' 77.8 points per game are 5.2 more points than the 72.6 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 72.6 points, Winthrop is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

Winthrop vs. Georgia Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Georgia 1-2-0 0-1 1-2-0 Winthrop 2-3-0 0-1 1-4-0

Winthrop vs. Georgia Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Georgia Winthrop 13-4 Home Record 10-4 1-10 Away Record 4-11 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 3-8-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 70.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.6 64.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.0 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-6-0

