The Winthrop Eagles (4-2) will try to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the Georgia Bulldogs (2-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. This contest is at 5:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Winthrop vs. Georgia Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Winthrop Stats Insights

The Eagles have shot at a 48.2% clip from the field this season, seven percentage points greater than the 41.2% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

Winthrop has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.2% from the field.

The Eagles are the 273rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 247th.

The Eagles' 77.8 points per game are 5.2 more points than the 72.6 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

Winthrop is 4-0 when it scores more than 72.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Winthrop Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Winthrop scored 76.6 points per game at home last season, and 71 away.

The Eagles conceded 69.9 points per game at home last season, and 77.5 away.

Beyond the arc, Winthrop made fewer 3-pointers on the road (8.7 per game) than at home (9.4) last season, but put up a higher percentage away (37.9%) than at home (37%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Winthrop Upcoming Schedule