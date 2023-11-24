The Week 13 college football slate includes nine games featuring ACC teams involved. Check out the article below for up-to-date key players and results from each completed game.

Miami (FL) vs. Boston College

Week 13 ACC Results

Miami (FL) 45 Boston College 20

  • Pregame Favorite: Miami (FL) (-9.5)
  • Pregame Total: 49

Miami (FL) Leaders

  • Passing: Tyler Van Dyke (23-for-36, 290 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Henry Parrish Jr. (11 ATT, 111 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Xavier Restrepo (8 TAR, 6 REC, 117 YDS)

Boston College Leaders

  • Passing: Thomas Castellanos (15-for-25, 151 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Castellanos (19 ATT, 130 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Dino Tomlin (4 TAR, 3 REC, 48 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Boston CollegeMiami (FL)
294Total Yards532
151Passing Yards290
143Rushing Yards242
2Turnovers1

Upcoming Week 13 ACC Games

Kentucky Wildcats at No. 9 Louisville Cardinals

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 25
  • Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Louisville (-7.5)

Pittsburgh Panthers at Duke Blue Devils

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 25
  • Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium
  • TV Channel: ACCN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Duke (-5)

Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Syracuse Orange

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 25
  • Venue: JMA Wireless Dome
  • TV Channel: The CW
  • Favorite: Syracuse (-2)

Virginia Tech Hokies at Virginia Cavaliers

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 25
  • Venue: Scott Stadium
  • TV Channel: ACCN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Virginia Tech (-2.5)

No. 5 Florida State Seminoles at Florida Gators

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 25
  • Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Florida State (-6.5)

Clemson Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 25
  • Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium
  • TV Channel: SECN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Clemson (-7.5)

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 25
  • Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Georgia (-24.5)

North Carolina Tar Heels at NC State Wolfpack

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 25
  • Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium
  • TV Channel: ACCN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: North Carolina (-2.5)

