The San Antonio Spurs (3-12) are heavy underdogs (+10.5) as they try to stop a 10-game losing streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (7-9) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Chase Center. The matchup airs on ESPN, NBCS-BA, and KENS.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Warriors vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and KENS

ESPN, NBCS-BA, and KENS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Warriors vs. Spurs Score Prediction

Prediction: Warriors 123 - Spurs 108

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Warriors vs Spurs Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Warriors vs. Spurs

Pick ATS: Warriors (- 10.5)

Warriors (- 10.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Warriors (-15.1)

Warriors (-15.1) Pick OU: Under (234.5)



Under (234.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.5

The Spurs' .333 ATS win percentage (5-10-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Warriors' .312 mark (5-11-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Golden State and its opponents have gone over the total 56.2% of the time this season (nine out of 16). That's less often than San Antonio and its opponents have (11 out of 15).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Warriors are 5-4, while the Spurs are 2-12 as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Warriors with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Warriors Performance Insights

Offensively, the Warriors are putting up 113.9 points per game (13th-ranked in league). They are surrendering 114.1 points per contest on defense (18th-ranked).

Golden State ranks fifth-best in the NBA by pulling down 46.8 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks 19th in the league (44.6 allowed per contest).

The Warriors rank sixth in the NBA with 27.5 dimes per contest.

Golden State is averaging 14.4 turnovers per game (21st-ranked in league). It is forcing 13 turnovers per contest (21st-ranked).

The Warriors are seventh in the NBA with 14.1 threes per game so far this year. Meanwhile, they rank 17th with a 35.8% shooting percentage from downtown.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Spurs Performance Insights

The Spurs are the fifth-worst squad in the league in points scored (109.7 per game) and third-worst in points conceded (123.1).

In 2023-24, San Antonio is 23rd in the NBA in rebounds (42.5 per game) and 23rd in rebounds conceded (45.3).

The Spurs are third-best in the NBA in assists (28.7 per game) in 2023-24.

In terms of turnovers, San Antonio is third-worst in the NBA in committing them (15.8 per game). And it is ranked 21st in forcing them (13 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Spurs are 16th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12.3). They are 23rd in 3-point percentage at 34.5%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.