The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-3) are heavy, 22.5-point favorites against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra. The matchup has a point total of 146.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wake Forest vs. Charleston Southern Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wake Forest -22.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wake Forest Betting Records & Stats

Wake Forest and its opponents have gone over 146.5 combined points in four of five games this season.

The average total in Wake Forest's games this year is 156.2, 9.7 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Demon Deacons are 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Wake Forest won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Demon Deacons have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -10000 moneyline set for this game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 99% chance of a victory for Wake Forest.

Wake Forest vs. Charleston Southern Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wake Forest 4 80% 79.8 158.2 76.4 149.8 145.7 Charleston Southern 2 66.7% 78.4 158.2 73.4 149.8 146.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Wake Forest Insights & Trends

The Demon Deacons put up 6.4 more points per game (79.8) than the Buccaneers give up (73.4).

Wake Forest has a 1-2 record against the spread and a 1-2 record overall when scoring more than 73.4 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Wake Forest vs. Charleston Southern Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 22.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wake Forest 2-3-0 0-0 3-2-0 Charleston Southern 0-3-0 0-1 2-1-0

Wake Forest vs. Charleston Southern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wake Forest Charleston Southern 13-3 Home Record 6-8 4-8 Away Record 3-12 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 79.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.7 74.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.5 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.