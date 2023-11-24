Friday's contest between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-3) and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-3) at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 87-65 and heavily favors Wake Forest to secure the victory. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on November 24.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Wake Forest vs. Charleston Southern Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV: ACC Network Extra

Where: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Wake Forest vs. Charleston Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Wake Forest 87, Charleston Southern 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Wake Forest vs. Charleston Southern

Computer Predicted Spread: Wake Forest (-21.5)

Wake Forest (-21.5) Computer Predicted Total: 151.9

Wake Forest has a 2-3-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Charleston Southern, who is 0-3-0 ATS. A total of three out of the Demon Deacons' games this season have hit the over, and two of the Buccaneers' games have gone over.

Wake Forest Performance Insights

The Demon Deacons have a +17 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.4 points per game. They're putting up 79.8 points per game to rank 105th in college basketball and are allowing 76.4 per contest to rank 288th in college basketball.

Wake Forest is 308th in the nation at 29.6 rebounds per game. That's 4.6 fewer than the 34.2 its opponents average.

Wake Forest knocks down 9 three-pointers per game (65th in college basketball), 2.4 more than its opponents (6.6). It is shooting 36% from deep (100th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 35.5%.

The Demon Deacons' 100.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 87th in college basketball, and the 96.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 302nd in college basketball.

Wake Forest and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Demon Deacons commit 10.6 per game (99th in college basketball) and force 9.8 (320th in college basketball play).

