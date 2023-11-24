The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-3) battle the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Wake Forest vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network Extra

Wake Forest Stats Insights

The Demon Deacons are shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 42.8% the Buccaneers allow to opponents.

Wake Forest has a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.8% from the field.

The Demon Deacons are the 309th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buccaneers rank 211th.

The Demon Deacons average 79.8 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 73.4 the Buccaneers give up.

Wake Forest has a 1-2 record when scoring more than 73.4 points.

Wake Forest Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Wake Forest posted 79.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 4.7 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (74.4).

The Demon Deacons surrendered 71.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 77.8 away from home.

Wake Forest sunk 9.1 threes per game, which was 1.7 fewer than it averaged away from home (10.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 37.8% when playing at home and 37.2% away from home.

Wake Forest Upcoming Schedule