How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Charleston Southern on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-3) battle the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Wake Forest vs. Charleston Southern Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Wake Forest Stats Insights
- The Demon Deacons are shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 42.8% the Buccaneers allow to opponents.
- Wake Forest has a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.8% from the field.
- The Demon Deacons are the 309th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buccaneers rank 211th.
- The Demon Deacons average 79.8 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 73.4 the Buccaneers give up.
- Wake Forest has a 1-2 record when scoring more than 73.4 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Wake Forest Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Wake Forest posted 79.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 4.7 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (74.4).
- The Demon Deacons surrendered 71.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 77.8 away from home.
- Wake Forest sunk 9.1 threes per game, which was 1.7 fewer than it averaged away from home (10.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 37.8% when playing at home and 37.2% away from home.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wake Forest Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|Utah
|L 77-70
|TD Arena
|11/17/2023
|Towson
|W 71-61
|TD Arena
|11/19/2023
|LSU
|L 86-80
|TD Arena
|11/24/2023
|Charleston Southern
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|Florida
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|Rutgers
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.