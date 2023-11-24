North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wake County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Wake County, North Carolina? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Wake County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Cardinal Gibbons High School at Rolesville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Rolesville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
