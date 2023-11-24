The UNC Greensboro Spartans (2-1) play the UMKC Kangaroos (2-2) as heavy, 11.5-point favorites on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET on FloHoops. The matchup has an over/under set at 136.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UNC Greensboro vs. UMKC Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under UNC Greensboro -11.5 136.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UNC Greensboro Betting Records & Stats

In 11 of 27 games last season, UNC Greensboro and its opponents combined to total more than 136.5 points.

The average number of points in UNC Greensboro's matchups last season was 136.6, which is 0.1 more points than the over/under for this game.

UNC Greensboro put together a 13-14-0 ATS record last year.

UNC Greensboro put together a 14-5 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 73.7% of those games).

The Spartans won all four games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -650 or shorter.

UNC Greensboro has an 86.7% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

UNC Greensboro vs. UMKC Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 136.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 136.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UNC Greensboro 11 40.7% 72.1 136.5 64.5 133.2 133.5 UMKC 11 37.9% 64.4 136.5 68.7 133.2 134.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional UNC Greensboro Insights & Trends

Last year, the Spartans averaged just 3.4 more points per game (72.1) than the Kangaroos gave up (68.7).

UNC Greensboro went 11-4 against the spread and 17-1 overall last season when scoring more than 68.7 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UNC Greensboro vs. UMKC Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UNC Greensboro 13-14-0 1-3 12-15-0 UMKC 12-17-0 4-2 14-15-0

UNC Greensboro vs. UMKC Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UNC Greensboro UMKC 11-3 Home Record 6-8 8-6 Away Record 3-11 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 3-8-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 76.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.6 70.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.6 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.