The UNC Greensboro Spartans (0-0) face the UMKC Kangaroos (1-0) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. The game will begin at 11:00 AM ET and be available via FloHoops.

UNC Greensboro vs. UMKC Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: FloHoops

UNC Greensboro Top Players (2022-23)

Keyshaun Langley: 14.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Keondre Kennedy: 13.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Mohammed Abdulsalam: 7.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Mikeal Brown-Jones: 10.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Kobe Langley: 5.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

UMKC Top Players (2022-23)

Shemarri Allen: 17.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

17.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Rayquawndis Mitchell: 17.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Allen David Mukeba Jr.: 9.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK Jeff Ngandu: 5.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK

5.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK Babacar Diallo: 3.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

UNC Greensboro vs. UMKC Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UMKC Rank UMKC AVG UNC Greensboro AVG UNC Greensboro Rank 338th 64.4 Points Scored 72.1 166th 137th 68.7 Points Allowed 64.5 36th 79th 33.4 Rebounds 33.5 74th 11th 11.4 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd 320th 5.9 3pt Made 7.9 112th 361st 9.3 Assists 14.5 75th 265th 12.7 Turnovers 11.3 122nd

