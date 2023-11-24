UNC Greensboro vs. UMKC November 24 Tickets & Start Time
The UNC Greensboro Spartans (0-0) face the UMKC Kangaroos (1-0) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. The game will begin at 11:00 AM ET and be available via FloHoops.
UNC Greensboro vs. UMKC Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV: FloHoops
UNC Greensboro Top Players (2022-23)
- Keyshaun Langley: 14.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Keondre Kennedy: 13.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Mohammed Abdulsalam: 7.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Mikeal Brown-Jones: 10.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kobe Langley: 5.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
UMKC Top Players (2022-23)
- Shemarri Allen: 17.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Rayquawndis Mitchell: 17.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Allen David Mukeba Jr.: 9.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jeff Ngandu: 5.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Babacar Diallo: 3.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
UNC Greensboro vs. UMKC Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UMKC Rank
|UMKC AVG
|UNC Greensboro AVG
|UNC Greensboro Rank
|338th
|64.4
|Points Scored
|72.1
|166th
|137th
|68.7
|Points Allowed
|64.5
|36th
|79th
|33.4
|Rebounds
|33.5
|74th
|11th
|11.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|162nd
|320th
|5.9
|3pt Made
|7.9
|112th
|361st
|9.3
|Assists
|14.5
|75th
|265th
|12.7
|Turnovers
|11.3
|122nd
