The UMKC Kangaroos (2-2) go up against the UNC Greensboro Spartans (2-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. It begins at 11:00 AM ET on FloHoops.

UNC Greensboro vs. UMKC Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas TV: FloHoops

UNC Greensboro Stats Insights

The Spartans shot 44.6% from the field last season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Kangaroos allowed to opponents.

In games UNC Greensboro shot higher than 42.4% from the field, it went 19-1 overall.

The Kangaroos ranked 79th in rebounding in college basketball. The Spartans finished 74th.

Last year, the Spartans recorded only 3.4 more points per game (72.1) than the Kangaroos gave up (68.7).

UNC Greensboro had a 17-1 record last season when putting up more than 68.7 points.

UNC Greensboro Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UNC Greensboro posted 76.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.6 more points than it averaged on the road (70.5).

The Spartans ceded 61.9 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 66 on the road.

In home games, UNC Greensboro drained 0.5 more threes per game (8.4) than when playing on the road (7.9). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.1%) compared to away from home (35.6%).

UNC Greensboro Upcoming Schedule