The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (0-1) will play the Lipscomb Bisons (0-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

UNC Asheville vs. Lipscomb Game Information

UNC Asheville Top Players (2022-23)

Drew Pember: 20.9 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.3 BLK

20.9 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.3 BLK Tajion Jones: 14.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Nicholas McMullen: 8.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Jamon Battle: 6.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Caleb Burgess: 5.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Lipscomb Top Players (2022-23)

Jacob Ognacevic: 17.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Will Pruitt: 9.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Ahsan Asadullah: 6.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Derrin Boyd: 10.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Matthew Schner: 6.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

UNC Asheville vs. Lipscomb Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UNC Asheville Rank UNC Asheville AVG Lipscomb AVG Lipscomb Rank 114th 74.4 Points Scored 76.4 64th 146th 69.1 Points Allowed 71.0 207th 183rd 31.7 Rebounds 33.4 79th 302nd 6.9 Off. Rebounds 7.5 272nd 125th 7.8 3pt Made 8.1 92nd 204th 12.7 Assists 14.1 101st 311th 13.3 Turnovers 11.5 142nd

