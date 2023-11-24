Friday's contest features the Lipscomb Bisons (3-2) and the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-2) squaring off at Bell Centre in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 92-69 win for heavily favored Lipscomb according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 24.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UNC Asheville vs. Lipscomb Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Venue: Bell Centre

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UNC Asheville vs. Lipscomb Score Prediction

Prediction: Lipscomb 92, UNC Asheville 69

Spread & Total Prediction for UNC Asheville vs. Lipscomb

Computer Predicted Spread: Lipscomb (-23.2)

Lipscomb (-23.2) Computer Predicted Total: 160.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UNC Asheville Performance Insights

With 74.4 points scored per game and 69.1 points allowed last year, UNC Asheville was 114th in the country offensively and 146th on defense.

Last season, the Bulldogs were 183rd in the nation in rebounds (31.7 per game) and 164th in rebounds allowed (30.9).

UNC Asheville was 204th in the nation in assists (12.7 per game) last season.

Beyond the arc, the Bulldogs were 125th in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (7.8) last year. They were seventh-best in 3-point percentage at 38.8%.

UNC Asheville was 51st in the country in 3-pointers conceded (6.2 per game) and 12th-best in 3-point percentage defensively (29.7%) last season.

The Bulldogs took 37.4% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last year, and 62.6% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.5% of the Bulldogs' buckets were 3-pointers, and 69.5% were 2-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.