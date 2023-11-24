The Lipscomb Bisons (3-2) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Bell Centre. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UNC Asheville vs. Lipscomb matchup.

UNC Asheville vs. Lipscomb Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

ESPN+

UNC Asheville vs. Lipscomb Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UNC Asheville Moneyline Lipscomb Moneyline BetMGM UNC Asheville (-3.5) 154.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UNC Asheville (-3.5) 154.5 -170 +138 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UNC Asheville vs. Lipscomb Betting Trends (2022-23)

UNC Asheville won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Last season, 15 Bulldogs games went over the point total.

Lipscomb compiled a 15-12-0 record against the spread last year.

Bisons games went over the point total 14 out of 27 times last year.

