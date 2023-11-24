The Lipscomb Bisons (3-2) aim to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Bell Centre. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UNC Asheville vs. Lipscomb Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big South Games

UNC Asheville Stats Insights

Last season, the Bulldogs had a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.7% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Bisons' opponents made.

UNC Asheville went 18-4 when it shot higher than 42.8% from the field.

The Bulldogs were the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bisons finished 79th.

Last year, the Bulldogs averaged just 3.4 more points per game (74.4) than the Bisons allowed (71).

When UNC Asheville totaled more than 71 points last season, it went 19-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UNC Asheville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UNC Asheville posted 79.6 points per game at home last season. On the road, it averaged 71.9 points per contest.

Defensively the Bulldogs played better in home games last season, ceding 63.4 points per game, compared to 72.9 in road games.

When it comes to total three-pointers made, UNC Asheville fared worse in home games last year, making 7.7 three-pointers per game, compared to 7.8 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it put up a 42.4% three-point percentage at home and a 37.1% clip in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UNC Asheville Upcoming Schedule