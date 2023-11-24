How to Watch UNC Asheville vs. Lipscomb on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Lipscomb Bisons (3-2) aim to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Bell Centre. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
UNC Asheville vs. Lipscomb Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big South Games
UNC Asheville Stats Insights
- Last season, the Bulldogs had a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.7% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Bisons' opponents made.
- UNC Asheville went 18-4 when it shot higher than 42.8% from the field.
- The Bulldogs were the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bisons finished 79th.
- Last year, the Bulldogs averaged just 3.4 more points per game (74.4) than the Bisons allowed (71).
- When UNC Asheville totaled more than 71 points last season, it went 19-1.
UNC Asheville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UNC Asheville posted 79.6 points per game at home last season. On the road, it averaged 71.9 points per contest.
- Defensively the Bulldogs played better in home games last season, ceding 63.4 points per game, compared to 72.9 in road games.
- When it comes to total three-pointers made, UNC Asheville fared worse in home games last year, making 7.7 three-pointers per game, compared to 7.8 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it put up a 42.4% three-point percentage at home and a 37.1% clip in road games.
UNC Asheville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|L 83-66
|Kimmel Arena
|11/14/2023
|Carolina University
|W 117-54
|Kimmel Arena
|11/18/2023
|Virginia-Lynchburg
|W 114-59
|Kimmel Arena
|11/24/2023
|Lipscomb
|-
|Bell Centre
|11/25/2023
|Wofford
|-
|Bell Centre
|11/26/2023
|Western Kentucky
|-
|Place Bell Arena
