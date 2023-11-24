The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming game versus the Tampa Bay Lightning is slated for Friday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Seth Jarvis find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Seth Jarvis score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Jarvis stats and insights

Jarvis has scored in five of 18 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

In two games versus the Lightning this season, he has attempted five shots, but has not scored a goal.

Jarvis has picked up five goals and one assist on the power play.

He has an 18.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

On defense, the Lightning are giving up 72 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Jarvis recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 18:37 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Penguins 3 2 1 19:45 Home W 4-2 11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:34 Home L 3-1 11/11/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:16 Away W 4-0 11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:03 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:53 Home W 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:59 Away W 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 18:47 Away L 2-1 10/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:03 Away W 3-2 10/27/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 17:11 Home W 3-0

Hurricanes vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

