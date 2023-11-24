The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2) will play the North Carolina Tar Heels (4-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN2.

North Carolina vs. Arkansas Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

North Carolina Players to Watch

Trevon Brazile: 11.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK

11.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK Tramon Mark: 15.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Davonte Davis: 10 PTS, 5 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

10 PTS, 5 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Khalif Battle: 16 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK

16 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK El Ellis: 9.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

Arkansas Players to Watch

North Carolina vs. Arkansas Stat Comparison

Arkansas Rank Arkansas AVG North Carolina AVG North Carolina Rank 67th 82.2 Points Scored 85 41st 238th 73.3 Points Allowed 68.4 143rd 107th 35.7 Rebounds 38.2 48th 128th 10 Off. Rebounds 11 72nd 199th 7.2 3pt Made 7.8 140th 286th 11 Assists 14 144th 143rd 11.3 Turnovers 10.4 92nd

