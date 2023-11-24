The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2) will play the North Carolina Tar Heels (4-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN2.

North Carolina vs. Arkansas Game Information

North Carolina Players to Watch

Arkansas Players to Watch

  • Brazile: 11.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Mark: 15.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Davis: 10 PTS, 5 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
  • Battle: 16 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
  • Ellis: 9.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

North Carolina vs. Arkansas Stat Comparison

Arkansas Rank Arkansas AVG North Carolina AVG North Carolina Rank
67th 82.2 Points Scored 85 41st
238th 73.3 Points Allowed 68.4 143rd
107th 35.7 Rebounds 38.2 48th
128th 10 Off. Rebounds 11 72nd
199th 7.2 3pt Made 7.8 140th
286th 11 Assists 14 144th
143rd 11.3 Turnovers 10.4 92nd

