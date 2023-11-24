Friday's game features the North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0) and the Vermont Catamounts (3-1) facing off at Hertz Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 64-51 win for heavily favored North Carolina according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:30 PM ET on November 24.

The Tar Heels enter this matchup following a 68-39 win against Elon on Saturday.

North Carolina vs. Vermont Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

North Carolina vs. Vermont Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 64, Vermont 51

North Carolina Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tar Heels outscored opponents by 9.1 points per game last season (scoring 68.9 points per game to rank 101st in college basketball while allowing 59.8 per outing to rank 63rd in college basketball) and had a +301 scoring differential overall.

In 2022-23, North Carolina put up 64.5 points per game in ACC play, and 68.9 overall.

At home, the Tar Heels scored 73.7 points per game last season, 9.1 more than they averaged away (64.6).

North Carolina gave up fewer points at home (54.1 per game) than away (65.2) last season.

