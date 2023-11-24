Friday's game between the North Carolina Tar Heels (4-1) and Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2) going head to head at Imperial Arena has a projected final score of 82-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of North Carolina, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on November 24.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Carolina vs. Arkansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Imperial Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

North Carolina vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 82, Arkansas 72

Spread & Total Prediction for North Carolina vs. Arkansas

Computer Predicted Spread: North Carolina (-10.0)

North Carolina (-10.0) Computer Predicted Total: 154.5

Arkansas is 1-4-0 against the spread, while North Carolina's ATS record this season is 2-2-0. The Razorbacks have hit the over in four games, while Tar Heels games have gone over two times.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels have a +83 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.6 points per game. They're putting up 85 points per game, 41st in college basketball, and are allowing 68.4 per outing to rank 143rd in college basketball.

The 38.2 rebounds per game North Carolina accumulates rank 48th in the country, 8.6 more than the 29.6 its opponents record.

North Carolina hits 7.8 three-pointers per game (140th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.6 on average.

North Carolina wins the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 10.4 (92nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.6.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.