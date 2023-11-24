The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2) take on the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 on ESPN2.

North Carolina vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN2

North Carolina Stats Insights

The Tar Heels are shooting 46.0% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 42.1% the Razorbacks' opponents have shot this season.

This season, North Carolina has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.1% from the field.

The Razorbacks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Tar Heels rank 72nd.

The Tar Heels score 11.7 more points per game (85.0) than the Razorbacks give up (73.3).

When it scores more than 73.3 points, North Carolina is 4-1.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Carolina scored 78.3 points per game at home last season, and 70.2 away.

The Tar Heels allowed fewer points at home (67.7 per game) than away (71.1) last season.

Beyond the arc, North Carolina made fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.4 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (29.3%) than at home (32.0%) as well.

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule