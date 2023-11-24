How to Watch North Carolina vs. Arkansas on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2) take on the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 on ESPN2.
North Carolina vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: ESPN2
How to Watch Other ACC Games
North Carolina Stats Insights
- The Tar Heels are shooting 46.0% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 42.1% the Razorbacks' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, North Carolina has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.1% from the field.
- The Razorbacks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Tar Heels rank 72nd.
- The Tar Heels score 11.7 more points per game (85.0) than the Razorbacks give up (73.3).
- When it scores more than 73.3 points, North Carolina is 4-1.
North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- North Carolina scored 78.3 points per game at home last season, and 70.2 away.
- The Tar Heels allowed fewer points at home (67.7 per game) than away (71.1) last season.
- Beyond the arc, North Carolina made fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.4 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (29.3%) than at home (32.0%) as well.
North Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|UC Riverside
|W 77-52
|Dean Smith Center
|11/22/2023
|Northern Iowa
|W 91-69
|Imperial Arena
|11/23/2023
|Villanova
|L 83-81
|Imperial Arena
|11/24/2023
|Arkansas
|-
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|12/2/2023
|Florida State
|-
|Dean Smith Center
