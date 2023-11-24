The No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-1) take the court against the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 on ESPN2.

North Carolina vs. Arkansas Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
  • TV: ESPN
North Carolina Stats Insights

  • This season, the Tar Heels have a 46% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% higher than the 42.1% of shots the Razorbacks' opponents have hit.
  • North Carolina is 4-1 when it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.
  • The Tar Heels are the 48th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Razorbacks sit at 107th.
  • The 85 points per game the Tar Heels record are 11.7 more points than the Razorbacks give up (73.3).
  • North Carolina has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 73.3 points.

Arkansas Stats Insights

  • The Razorbacks have shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points greater than the 38.5% shooting opponents of the Tar Heels have averaged.
  • This season, Arkansas has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 38.5% from the field.
  • The Razorbacks are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tar Heels sit at 72nd.
  • The Razorbacks' 82.2 points per game are 13.8 more points than the 68.4 the Tar Heels give up.
  • Arkansas has a 4-2 record when giving up fewer than 85 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • North Carolina put up 78.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 70.2 points per game in road games, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Tar Heels ceded 3.4 fewer points per game (67.7) than on the road (71.1).
  • North Carolina drained 7.5 treys per game with a 32% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged in away games (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Arkansas put up 76.3 points per game last season, 7.4 more than it averaged away (68.9).
  • At home, the Razorbacks allowed 62.3 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.4).
  • Beyond the arc, Arkansas made fewer trifectas away (5 per game) than at home (5.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (30.9%) than at home (32.5%) as well.

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 UC Riverside W 77-52 Dean Smith Center
11/22/2023 Northern Iowa W 91-69 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 Villanova L 83-81 Imperial Arena
11/24/2023 Arkansas - Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Tennessee - Dean Smith Center
12/2/2023 Florida State - Dean Smith Center

Arkansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 UNC Greensboro L 78-72 Bud Walton Arena
11/22/2023 Stanford W 77-74 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 Memphis L 84-79 Imperial Arena
11/24/2023 North Carolina - Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Duke - Bud Walton Arena
12/4/2023 Furman - Bud Walton Arena

