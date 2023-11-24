How to Watch North Carolina vs. Arkansas on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-1) take the court against the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 on ESPN2.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
North Carolina vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
- Manhattan vs UConn (TBA ET | January 1)
- Baylor vs Florida (TBA ET | January 1)
- Oklahoma vs USC (TBA ET | January 1)
North Carolina Stats Insights
- This season, the Tar Heels have a 46% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% higher than the 42.1% of shots the Razorbacks' opponents have hit.
- North Carolina is 4-1 when it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.
- The Tar Heels are the 48th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Razorbacks sit at 107th.
- The 85 points per game the Tar Heels record are 11.7 more points than the Razorbacks give up (73.3).
- North Carolina has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 73.3 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Arkansas Stats Insights
- The Razorbacks have shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points greater than the 38.5% shooting opponents of the Tar Heels have averaged.
- This season, Arkansas has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 38.5% from the field.
- The Razorbacks are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tar Heels sit at 72nd.
- The Razorbacks' 82.2 points per game are 13.8 more points than the 68.4 the Tar Heels give up.
- Arkansas has a 4-2 record when giving up fewer than 85 points.
North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- North Carolina put up 78.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 70.2 points per game in road games, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.
- In home games, the Tar Heels ceded 3.4 fewer points per game (67.7) than on the road (71.1).
- North Carolina drained 7.5 treys per game with a 32% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged in away games (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).
Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Arkansas put up 76.3 points per game last season, 7.4 more than it averaged away (68.9).
- At home, the Razorbacks allowed 62.3 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.4).
- Beyond the arc, Arkansas made fewer trifectas away (5 per game) than at home (5.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (30.9%) than at home (32.5%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
North Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|UC Riverside
|W 77-52
|Dean Smith Center
|11/22/2023
|Northern Iowa
|W 91-69
|Imperial Arena
|11/23/2023
|Villanova
|L 83-81
|Imperial Arena
|11/24/2023
|Arkansas
|-
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|12/2/2023
|Florida State
|-
|Dean Smith Center
Arkansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|L 78-72
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/22/2023
|Stanford
|W 77-74
|Imperial Arena
|11/23/2023
|Memphis
|L 84-79
|Imperial Arena
|11/24/2023
|North Carolina
|-
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Duke
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/4/2023
|Furman
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.