The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2) play the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Imperial Arena. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

North Carolina vs. Arkansas Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

North Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Tar Heels make 46% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Razorbacks have allowed to their opponents (42.1%).
  • North Carolina has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.
  • The Tar Heels are the 48th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Razorbacks rank 107th.
  • The Tar Heels record 85 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 73.3 the Razorbacks give up.
  • When North Carolina totals more than 73.3 points, it is 4-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arkansas Stats Insights

  • The Razorbacks are shooting 44.8% from the field, 6.3% higher than the 38.5% the Tar Heels' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Arkansas has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 38.5% from the field.
  • The Tar Heels are the rebounding team in the country, the Razorbacks rank 128th.
  • The Razorbacks' 82.2 points per game are 13.8 more points than the 68.4 the Tar Heels give up.
  • When Arkansas allows fewer than 85 points, it is 4-2.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • North Carolina posted 78.3 points per game in home games last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 70.2 points per contest.
  • At home, the Tar Heels surrendered 3.4 fewer points per game (67.7) than in away games (71.1).
  • In home games, North Carolina drained 1.1 more three-pointers per game (7.5) than in road games (6.4). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (32%) compared to in away games (29.3%).

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Arkansas put up more points at home (76.3 per game) than on the road (68.9) last season.
  • At home, the Razorbacks conceded 62.3 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 73.4.
  • Beyond the arc, Arkansas knocked down fewer treys away (5 per game) than at home (5.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.9%) than at home (32.5%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 UC Riverside W 77-52 Dean Smith Center
11/22/2023 Northern Iowa W 91-69 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 Villanova L 83-81 Imperial Arena
11/24/2023 Arkansas - Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Tennessee - Dean Smith Center
12/2/2023 Florida State - Dean Smith Center

Arkansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 UNC Greensboro L 78-72 Bud Walton Arena
11/22/2023 Stanford W 77-74 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 Memphis L 84-79 Imperial Arena
11/24/2023 North Carolina - Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Duke - Bud Walton Arena
12/4/2023 Furman - Bud Walton Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.