Friday's contest features the NC State Wolfpack (5-0) and the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-2) facing off at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 78-59 win for heavily favored NC State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:15 PM ET on November 24.

The Wolfpack came out on top in their last game 84-55 against Kentucky on Thursday.

NC State vs. Cincinnati Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

NC State vs. Cincinnati Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 78, Cincinnati 59

Other ACC Predictions

NC State Schedule Analysis

The Wolfpack have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (one).

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, NC State is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 13th-most wins.

The Wolfpack have two wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the eighth-most in the country.

NC State 2023-24 Best Wins

92-81 at home over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on November 12

67-58 at home over Rhode Island (No. 50) on November 19

84-43 at home over Charlotte (No. 152) on November 7

84-55 over Kentucky (No. 157) on November 23

90-35 at home over Elon (No. 263) on November 15

NC State Leaders

Saniya Rivers: 16.4 PTS, 5 AST, 3 STL, 53.8 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

16.4 PTS, 5 AST, 3 STL, 53.8 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13) Aziaha James: 17.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50 FG%, 50 3PT% (12-for-24)

17.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50 FG%, 50 3PT% (12-for-24) Mimi Collins: 11.4 PTS, 51.2 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

11.4 PTS, 51.2 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13) Zoe Brooks: 9.4 PTS, 46.3 FG%

9.4 PTS, 46.3 FG% Madison Hayes: 10.2 PTS, 58.3 FG%, 58.3 3PT% (7-for-12)

NC State Performance Insights

The Wolfpack average 83.4 points per game (34th in college basketball) while allowing 54.4 per outing (51st in college basketball). They have a +145 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 29.0 points per game.

