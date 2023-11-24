The BYU Cougars (5-0) will look to extend a five-game win streak when they host the NC State Wolfpack (4-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Wolfpack have taken four games in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

NC State vs. BYU Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • TV: ESPN2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

NC State Stats Insights

  • The Wolfpack shot at a 45% clip from the field last season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 43.2% shooting opponents of the Cougars averaged.
  • NC State went 16-1 when it shot better than 43.2% from the field.
  • The Wolfpack were the 54th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Cougars finished 121st.
  • The Wolfpack scored an average of 77.7 points per game last year, 7.8 more points than the 69.9 the Cougars allowed to opponents.
  • NC State put together a 22-4 record last season in games it scored more than 69.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

NC State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • NC State scored more points at home (83.3 per game) than away (71.7) last season.
  • The Wolfpack conceded fewer points at home (69.8 per game) than on the road (72.1) last season.
  • At home, NC State drained 9.1 triples per game last season, one more than it averaged away (8.1). NC State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.9%) than on the road (32.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NC State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Abilene Christian W 84-64 PNC Arena
11/17/2023 Charleston Southern W 87-53 PNC Arena
11/23/2023 Vanderbilt W 84-78 Michelob ULTRA Arena
11/24/2023 BYU - Michelob ULTRA Arena
11/28/2023 @ Ole Miss - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/2/2023 @ Boston College - Silvio O. Conte Forum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.