The North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-1) will look to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Saint Mary's Gaels (2-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at University Credit Union Pavilion. This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET.

N.C. A&T Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California TV: ESPN+

N.C. A&T vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Scoring Comparison

The Aggies average 11.9 more points per game (71.3) than the Gaels give up to opponents (59.4).

Saint Mary's (CA)'s record is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 71.3 points.

The 57.4 points per game the Gaels score are just 4.9 more points than the Aggies allow (52.5).

Saint Mary's (CA) is 1-2 when scoring more than 52.5 points.

N.C. A&T has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 57.4 points.

The Gaels are making 43.7% of their shots from the field, 12.2% higher than the Aggies concede to opponents (31.5%).

The Aggies shoot 41.7% from the field, 4.7% higher than the Gaels concede.

N.C. A&T Schedule