Friday's game at Pete Hanna Center has the Alabama State Hornets (1-4) taking on the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-4) at 2:00 PM (on November 24). Our computer prediction projects a victory for Alabama State by a score of 80-76, who is slightly favored by our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

N.C. A&T vs. Alabama State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Pete Hanna Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

N.C. A&T vs. Alabama State Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama State 80, N.C. A&T 76

Spread & Total Prediction for N.C. A&T vs. Alabama State

Computer Predicted Spread: Alabama State (-4.0)

Alabama State (-4.0) Computer Predicted Total: 156.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

N.C. A&T Performance Insights

N.C. A&T was 195th in college basketball in points scored (70.8 per game) and 284th in points conceded (73.8) last season.

Last year, the Aggies were 178th in the country in rebounds (31.8 per game) and third-worst in rebounds allowed (35.6).

Last season N.C. A&T was ranked 289th in the country in assists with 11.7 per game.

The Aggies were 74th in the nation in 3-pointers made (8.3 per game) and 215th in 3-point percentage (33.5%) last season.

Last season, N.C. A&T was 218th in the country in 3-pointers conceded (7.5 per game) and 112th in defensive 3-point percentage (32.8%).

The Aggies attempted 40.8% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 32.8% of their made shots are from there. Inside the arc, they took 59.2% of their shots, with 67.2% of their makes coming from there.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.