The Alabama State Hornets (1-4) will visit the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-4) after dropping four road games in a row. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

N.C. A&T vs. Alabama State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
N.C. A&T Stats Insights

  • The Aggies made 41.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was two percentage points lower than the Hornets allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
  • N.C. A&T had a 6-4 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.7% from the field.
  • The Hornets ranked 117th in rebounding in college basketball. The Aggies finished 178th.
  • Last year, the 70.8 points per game the Aggies recorded were only 1.8 fewer points than the Hornets gave up (72.6).
  • When N.C. A&T totaled more than 72.6 points last season, it went 9-4.

N.C. A&T Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively N.C. A&T played better in home games last year, putting up 74.6 points per game, compared to 68.6 per game in road games.
  • When playing at home, the Aggies surrendered 15.1 fewer points per game (66.2) than in road games (81.3).
  • When it comes to three-pointers, N.C. A&T fared better in home games last season, averaging 9.2 threes per game with a 34.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.7 threes per game and a 30.7% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

N.C. A&T Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ UNC Greensboro L 94-78 Greensboro Coliseum
11/14/2023 @ Virginia L 80-51 John Paul Jones Arena
11/22/2023 Merrimack L 96-73 Pete Hanna Center
11/24/2023 Alabama State - Pete Hanna Center
11/25/2023 @ Samford - Pete Hanna Center
12/2/2023 Citadel - Corbett Sports Center

