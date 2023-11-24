If you live in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Charlotte Latin High School at Harding University High School

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on November 24

11:00 AM ET on November 24 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at United Faith Christian Academy

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 24

1:00 PM ET on November 24 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Mooresville High School at East Mecklenburg High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on November 24

1:30 PM ET on November 24 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Charlotte Country Day School at West Charlotte High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on November 24

2:00 PM ET on November 24 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Olympic High School at Jay M. Robinson High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on November 24

2:30 PM ET on November 24 Location: Concord, NC

Concord, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Hopewell High School at Gaston Christian School

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on November 24

3:30 PM ET on November 24 Location: Gastonia, NC

Gastonia, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Hopewell High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on November 24

3:30 PM ET on November 24 Location: Huntersville, NC

Huntersville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

North Mecklenburg High School at Porter Ridge High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on November 24

4:30 PM ET on November 24 Location: Indian Trail, NC

Indian Trail, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Northside Christian Academy at Independence High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 24

5:00 PM ET on November 24 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Rocky River High School at Carmel Christian School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 24

6:30 PM ET on November 24 Location: Matthews, NC

Matthews, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Rocky River High School