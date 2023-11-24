In the upcoming tilt versus the Tampa Bay Lightning, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Martin Necas to find the back of the net for the Carolina Hurricanes? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Martin Necas score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Necas stats and insights

In five of 18 games this season, Necas has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Lightning this season in two games (three shots).

He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.

Necas averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.0%.

Lightning defensive stats

On defense, the Lightning are conceding 72 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Necas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 18:55 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:43 Home W 4-2 11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:24 Home L 3-1 11/11/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 16:58 Away W 4-0 11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:25 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 21:09 Home W 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 14:23 Away W 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:28 Away L 2-1 10/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:10 Away W 3-2 10/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:21 Home W 3-0

Hurricanes vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

