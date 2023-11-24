How to Watch Ligue 1: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Friday, November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
There is one matchup on today's Ligue 1 schedule, AS Monaco taking on Paris Saint-Germain.
How to watch all the action in the Ligue 1 today is available here.
Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today
Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs AS Monaco
AS Monaco travels to play Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes in Paris.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Favorite: Paris Saint-Germain (-210)
- Underdog: AS Monaco (+500)
- Draw: (+400)
