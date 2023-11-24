Will Jalen Chatfield Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 24?
The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming game versus the Tampa Bay Lightning is scheduled for Friday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Jalen Chatfield score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Jalen Chatfield score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Chatfield stats and insights
- Chatfield has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not scored versus the Lightning this season in two games (two shots).
- Chatfield has zero points on the power play.
- Chatfield's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 0.4 shots per game.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 72 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Chatfield recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Oilers
|2
|0
|2
|14:48
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|15:35
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:56
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|15:16
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|14:37
|Away
|L 2-1
|10/30/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:32
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/27/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|15:48
|Home
|W 3-0
|10/26/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|14:23
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/24/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|13:03
|Away
|L 3-0
|10/21/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:57
|Away
|L 6-4
Hurricanes vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
