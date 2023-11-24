The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming game versus the Tampa Bay Lightning is scheduled for Friday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Jalen Chatfield score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jalen Chatfield score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Chatfield stats and insights

  • Chatfield has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not scored versus the Lightning this season in two games (two shots).
  • Chatfield has zero points on the power play.
  • Chatfield's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 0.4 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 72 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Chatfield recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 14:48 Home W 6-3
11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:35 Away L 5-2
11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:56 Home W 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 15:16 Away W 4-3 OT
11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:37 Away L 2-1
10/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:32 Away W 3-2
10/27/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:48 Home W 3-0
10/26/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:23 Home W 3-2 OT
10/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:03 Away L 3-0
10/21/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:57 Away L 6-4

Hurricanes vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

