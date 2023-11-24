North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Iredell County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:37 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Iredell County, North Carolina, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Iredell County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mooresville High School at East Mecklenburg High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
