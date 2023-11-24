The Carolina Hurricanes (11-7) and Tampa Bay Lightning (9-6-5) square off at PNC Arena on Friday, November 24 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO. The Hurricanes took down the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 in their most recent game, while the Lightning are coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

Hurricanes vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-175) Lightning (+145) 6 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have won 11 of their 16 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (68.8%).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter, Carolina has a 6-2 record (winning 75.0% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Hurricanes have an implied win probability of 63.6%.

Carolina and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in 10 of 18 games this season.

Hurricanes vs Lightning Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Lightning Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Lightning Total (Rank) 61 (10th) Goals 70 (2nd) 57 (15th) Goals Allowed 72 (29th) 15 (8th) Power Play Goals 21 (3rd) 13 (16th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 9 (8th)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests Carolina has gone 7-3-0 overall, with a 4-5-0 record against the spread.

Carolina hit the over in three of its last 10 contests.

The Hurricanes and their opponents have averaged 6.3 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes are putting up 0.6 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Hurricanes' 61 goals this season make them the 10th-best scoring team in the NHL.

The Hurricanes are ranked 15th in total goals against, allowing 3.2 goals per game (57 total) in league action.

The team is ranked 14th in goal differential at +4.

