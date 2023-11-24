How to Watch the High Point vs. Texas Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Texas Longhorns (5-0) will look to continue a five-game winning run when hosting the High Point Panthers (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
High Point Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
High Point vs. Texas Scoring Comparison
- The Panthers' 65 points per game are 16.6 more points than the 48.4 the Longhorns allow.
- High Point is 3-1 when it scores more than 48.4 points.
- Texas is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 65 points.
- The Longhorns score 25 more points per game (89) than the Panthers allow (64).
- Texas has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 64 points.
- When High Point gives up fewer than 89 points, it is 3-1.
- The Longhorns are making 48.3% of their shots from the field, 15.2% higher than the Panthers concede to opponents (33.1%).
High Point Leaders
- Lauren Bevis: 17.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.3 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39)
- Nakyah Terrell: 9.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)
- Callie Scheier: 6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 29.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
- Amaria McNear: 6.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 47.1 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7)
- Bukky Akinsola: 7.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.6 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
High Point Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Stetson
|W 59-54
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|11/17/2023
|Wofford
|W 80-64
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|11/23/2023
|South Florida
|L 61-32
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/24/2023
|Texas
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/25/2023
|Arizona State
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/30/2023
|Johnson C. Smith
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.