Friday's contest at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center has the Texas Longhorns (5-0) matching up with the High Point Panthers (3-2) at 8:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 80-51 win, as our model heavily favors Texas.

The Panthers' most recent contest was a 61-32 loss to South Florida on Thursday.

High Point vs. Texas Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

High Point vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 80, High Point 51

Other Big South Predictions

High Point Schedule Analysis

High Point has one loss versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 21st-most in Division 1.

The Longhorns have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (two).

High Point 2023-24 Best Wins

59-54 at home over Stetson (No. 223) on November 14

80-64 at home over Wofford (No. 279) on November 17

High Point Leaders

Lauren Bevis: 17.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.3 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39)

17.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.3 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39) Nakyah Terrell: 9.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

9.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17) Callie Scheier: 6.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 29.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

6.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 29.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Amaria McNear: 6.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 47.1 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7)

6.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 47.1 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7) Bukky Akinsola: 7.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.6 FG%

High Point Performance Insights

The Panthers put up 65.0 points per game (207th in college basketball) while allowing 64.0 per contest (191st in college basketball). They have a +5 scoring differential.

