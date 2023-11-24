Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Guilford County, North Carolina this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Guilford County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Grimsley High School at Weddington High School