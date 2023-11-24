North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gaston County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 3:40 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Gaston County, North Carolina today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Gaston County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chapel Hill High School at Davidson Day School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Davidson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hopewell High School at Gaston Christian School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Gastonia, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
