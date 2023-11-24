Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Gaston County, North Carolina today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Gaston County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Chapel Hill High School at Davidson Day School

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on November 24

2:00 PM ET on November 24 Location: Davidson, NC

Davidson, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Hopewell High School at Gaston Christian School