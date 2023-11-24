How to Watch Duke vs. Southern Indiana on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (1-5) will aim to stop a four-game road slide when squaring off against the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (4-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium, airing at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Duke vs. Southern Indiana Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ACCN
How to Watch Other ACC Games
- Charleston Southern vs Wake Forest (1:00 PM ET | November 24)
- North Carolina vs Arkansas (1:00 PM ET | November 24)
Duke Stats Insights
- The Blue Devils make 51.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.7 percentage points higher than the Screaming Eagles have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
- In games Duke shoots higher than 42.4% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.
- The Screaming Eagles are the 201st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Blue Devils sit at 132nd.
- The 84.8 points per game the Blue Devils record are 11.8 more points than the Screaming Eagles allow (73).
- Duke has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 73 points.
Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Duke averaged 76.7 points per game in home games last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 68 points per contest.
- The Blue Devils allowed 60.8 points per game last year at home, which was 7.6 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (68.4).
- Looking at three-pointers, Duke fared better in home games last year, draining 7.3 treys per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.5% three-point percentage in road games.
Duke Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Michigan State
|W 74-65
|United Center
|11/17/2023
|Bucknell
|W 90-60
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/21/2023
|La Salle
|W 95-66
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/24/2023
|Southern Indiana
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/29/2023
|@ Arkansas
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
